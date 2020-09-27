Russian hospitals introduce new rules of operation to prevent COVID-19 spread

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. New rules of operation aimed at coronavirus prevention enter force in Russian hospitals on September 28, according to a Ministry of Health order published at the Russian legal information website.

According to the new rules, patients with severe or medium respiratory diseases or pneumonia will be put in special boxed room until their COVID-19 results are ready. Patients with negative result will be put in rooms for 2 to 4 patients, while patients with positive results will be transferred to specialized coronavirus clinics

Besides, the order establishes the Federal remote consultation center on clinical picture, pathogenesis and treatment of severe and complicated flu forms in adults and children at the Smorodintsev Flu Research Institute. This center will cooperate with all previously established centers on organization of treatment and provide consultations to the regional centers treating such patients.

"These changes will streamline routing of patients with severe and medium respiratory diseases, and will allow federal consultative centers to provide prompt consultation aid to the regional centers on treatment of not only the COVID-19 patients, but also patients with severe and complicated flu forms," the Ministry said.

A total of 1,151,438 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Russia, with 943,218 recovered patients and 20,324 deaths.