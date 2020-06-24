Moscow documents record low number of daily COVID-19 cases since April 8

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Moscow has documented 811 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, with the total number of cases reaching 216,906, the anti-coronavirus crisis center informed on Wednesday.

This is the lowest number of daily cases since April 8, when 660 infections were documented. The increase rate has reached 0.4%, the lowest figure since the start of the epidemic in the city.

In the past 24 hours, 2,020 people have recovered from the virus in Moscow. In total, 141,268 have recovered in the Russian capital, which amounts to 65% of the total number of those infected.

In the past 24 hours, 14 people died from the virus in Moscow, the lowest number since April 17. Since the start of the epidemic, 3,657 people have died from COVID-19 in the Russian capital.