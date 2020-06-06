Moscow region’s coronavirus cases near 43,500

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Another 758 coronavirus cases were identified in the Moscow region in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 43,478, the regional coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Saturday.

The regional death toll has climbed to 557, a total of 10,924 patients have recovered.

To date, a total of 458,689 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 221,388 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5.725 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.