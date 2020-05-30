WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 116,000

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. More than 116,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases surpassing 5.8 million and the coronavirus-related fatalities increasing by over 5,000 to surpass 362,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on May 30, as many as 5,817,385 novel coronavirus cases and 362,705 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 116,048 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,017. The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 107,740 new cases and 4,354 deaths all over the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,677,500. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 64,408 and the number of deaths - by 3,396 and reached 154,608. The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,122,350 and the number of fatalities is 179,353. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,776 and the number of deaths went up by 975.

The East Mediterranean region has 489,921 cases and 12,078 fatalities as of May 27. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 14,502 and the number of deaths - by 245.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (1,694,864), followed by Brazil (338,238), Russia (396,575), the United Kingdom (271,226), Spain (238,936), Italy (232,248), Germany (181,196), India (173,763), Turkey (162,120), and Iran (146,668).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.