Moscow’s hospitals accommodate 800-900 COVID-19 patients a day

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients in Moscow has been down 50%-60% percent as compared with the period when the disease peaked to 800-900 a day, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on TV Channel One.
"The hospitalization rate is down. We are close to an average of 800-900 people a day. This is sill much, but 50%-60% less than a month ago," she said.
Also, Rakova said the number of recoveries was rising steadily.
"Moreover, we told our federal colleagues some of their hospitals might resume normal operation," she added.
On May 22, Rakova said the authorities predicted a decline in the number of hospitalizations over two weeks to come.
Moscow’s coronavirus situation has been the most serious. Lately, it began to improve. Over the past day the number of recoveries (3,474) exceeded that of new cases (2,332) again. In all, 175,829 people have contracted the coronavirus in Moscow; 74,725 have recovered and 2,330 died. Massive voluntary testing of the population for antibodies against the coronavirus is underway in the city.