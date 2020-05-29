Moscow’s hospitals accommodate 800-900 COVID-19 patients a day

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients in Moscow has been down 50%-60% percent as compared with the period when the disease peaked to 800-900 a day, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on TV Channel One.

"The hospitalization rate is down. We are close to an average of 800-900 people a day. This is sill much, but 50%-60% less than a month ago," she said.

Also, Rakova said the number of recoveries was rising steadily.