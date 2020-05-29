85-year-old Leningrad siege survivor discharged from hospital after coronavirus recovery

ST. PETERSBURG, May 29. /TASS/. Eighty-five-year-old Leningrad siege survivor, former doctor Nina Kremenetskaya was discharged from the Mariinskaya hospital in St. Petersburg after recovering from the coronavirus, the hospital’s press office told TASS on Friday.

"Nina Valentinovna Kremenetskaya was delivered by an ambulance to the intensive care unit of the Mariinskaya hospital with the confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis on April 27, 2020. She went the whole way of the patient: from the intensive care unit, the transfer to the infectious disease ward and her discharge from the hospital, which she left on her own," the press office said.

Nina Kremenetskaya, a resident of Leningrad besieged by Nazi Germany in 1941-1944, was born on April 25, 1935. She graduated from the medical institute, receiving the diploma of a surgeon. As a first-year student, she took part in the Virgin Lands campaign in the Soviet Union to develop vast tracts of steppe land for grain cultivation. She subsequently worked at various health care institutions in the city, from the Sestroretsk hospital to the pediatric institute where she moved up the career ladder from an obstetrician to the chief doctor. She holds the title of the Merited Doctor of Russia.

"When I regained consciousness, I whispered only one word: ‘live.’ Thanks to doctors, I stayed alive. There are a lot good people here: both the chief doctor and his deputy is a nice woman. Thank you," Kremenetskaya said after her discharge from the hospital.

According to the latest data, a total of 15,215 coronavirus cases have been registered in St. Petersburg, which is in third place after Moscow and the Moscow Region in the COVID-19 count. A total of 5,113 coronavirus patients have recovered from the illness in the city while 178 people have died.