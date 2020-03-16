Over 10% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. More than 10% of people in Russia, who have contracted the novel coronavirus, have already recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Monday.

"Today, some 10% of [patients] have been discharged [from hospitals], they have recovered. These are those people, who had been hospitalized earlier and who had directly contracted the coronavirus. As of this morning, we had 66 cases. Out of them, more than 10% have been already discharged," the minister said.