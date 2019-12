NABEREZHNYE CHELNY, December 13. /TASS/. Measures to support the birth rate in Russia are insufficient and will be improved, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"These measures [for birth rate support] create certain confidence for people but this is probably not enough," the head of state said. "We will improve all these mechanism further on," he said.

Payments for the first and the second child were already raised and the maternity capital program was extended, Putin added.