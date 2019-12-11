Domestic travel across Russia among five most popular tourist destinations, says expert

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Domestic travel in Russia in 2019 ranked among the five most popular destinations among Russian organized tourists, Executive Director of the Russian Association of Tour Operators Maya Lomidze told journalists.

"The trend is, Russia is among the top five most requested and best-selling destinations among tour operators. <…> Almost all large tour operators offer domestic tour products," Lomidze said.

Southern Russia is especially popular among organized Russian tourists who use tour operators’ services. So, according to preliminary assessments, out of 15-16 million tourists who will visit the Krasnodar Region in 2019, 3 mln-3.5 mln people will be organized tourists, and out of more than 6 million tourists who will visit Crimea 1.2 mln -1.5 mln will be organized tourists, the expert forecasted.