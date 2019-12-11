Domestic travel across Russia among five most popular tourist destinations, says expert

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Domestic travel in Russia in 2019 ranked among the five most popular destinations among Russian organized tourists, Executive Director of the Russian Association of Tour Operators Maya Lomidze told journalists.
"The trend is, Russia is among the top five most requested and best-selling destinations among tour operators. <…> Almost all large tour operators offer domestic tour products," Lomidze said.
Southern Russia is especially popular among organized Russian tourists who use tour operators’ services. So, according to preliminary assessments, out of 15-16 million tourists who will visit the Krasnodar Region in 2019, 3 mln-3.5 mln people will be organized tourists, and out of more than 6 million tourists who will visit Crimea 1.2 mln -1.5 mln will be organized tourists, the expert forecasted.
"It was hard to think of this share of tour operators’ sales in these areas just three years ago," she noted.
The average cost of tours in the high summer season is 70,000 to 75,000 rubles ($1,100 to $1,179) for two people for a week in a three-star hotel without transportation costs.
Apart from the beach vacations, tours to St. Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan and the Golden Ring cities were popular among organized Russian tourists this year.