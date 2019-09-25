CIS anti-terror center warns of terrorists’ rising interest in fuel and energy facilities

YEREVAN, September 25. /TASS/. Terrorists have been showing an increased interest in fuel and energy facilities, and the latest drone attack in Saudi Arabia confirms this, Head of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Anti-Terrorism Center Andrei Novikov said on Wednesday.

"We are seeing a mounting interest of terrorist organizations in fuel and energy infrastructure facilities, which are an independent element of strategic security for any state. One of many proofs is the drone attack on oil refineries in Abqaiq and Khurais in Saudi Arabia overnight to September 14, as a result of which oil output was halved and international commitments on supplies were put in jeopardy," Novikov told a meeting of heads of anti-terror units of CIS security and special services during the Ararat Anti-Terror 2019 exercises.

According to Novikov, the overall energy potential of CIS countries is nearly 8% of global proved oil reserves and some 33% of global gas reserves.

"The global nature of energy and its significant impact on other global economy areas require serious attention to addressing flaws in protecting critical infrastructure facilities in this sector," the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center stressed.

In this regard, security agencies, intelligence services and law enforcement agencies need to develop a single mechanism for protecting fuel and energy facilities from terrorism and extremism-related threats. So, the key task of this meeting and the exercises is how to uncover the signs of preparations for terrorist attacks at fuel and energy facilities and counter them amid the increased activity of international terrorist organizations.

Saudi Aramco’s two biggest oil facilities in Abqaiq and in Khurais in the east of Saudi Arabia were struck by ten drones in the small hours of September 14. As a result of blasts and subsequent fires, Saudi Arabia’s oil production dropped by 5.7 mln barrels a day.

Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement claimed responsibility for the attack. Nevertheless, the United States and Saudi Arabia placed the blame on Iran, arguing that the Houthi don’t possess the types of drones and missiles used to stage the attack. Tehran dismissed these accusations as groundless.