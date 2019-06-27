More than 32,000 visit Hainan's Lecheng medical center in 2018

HAIKOU, June 27./TASS/. Last year at least 32,000 people visited the pilot zone for medical tourism - the Boao Lecheng Medical Tourism Center in the southern Chinese province of Hainan. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, this is 69.1% more than in 2017.

In 2013, the State Council of the People's Republic of China approved the creation of the Boao Lecheng Center, which is located on the east coast of the Hainan Island between the cities of Haikou and Sanya. The area has a space of 20 square kilometers on which clinics of traditional Chinese and Western medicine provide high class healthcare services.

According to the news outlet, the cluster gained 365 million yuan ($ 53.7 million) in 2018, which is 2,3 times more than the 2017 indicators. By 2030, at least 100 projects are expected to be implemented at Lecheng — 71 of those have already obtained an official approval.

According to the Chinese authorities, Lecheng is intended to become the world's largest research and development base, equipped with advanced medical equipment, as well as a platform for personnel exchange and international cooperation in the healthcare sector. The cluster is also expected to contribute to the development of China’s medical tourism industry.