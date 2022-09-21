Third TASS special correspondent on ISS starts his work

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, September 22. /TASS/. The third TASS special correspondent on the ISS, Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin, began work aboard the station on Wednesday. He arrived at the ISS in the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, along with cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev and American astronaut Francisco Rubio.

Now Petelin will receive instructions from his colleague Oleg Artemyev, who heads the agency's office at the station. TASS space mascot Inotasya was also brought aboard the ship to the ISS.

During the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) TASS Director General Sergey Mikhailov gave Petelin, through Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov, the TASS space mascot (Inotasya), a TASS special correspondent certificate, as well as a branded set of clothes and chevrons with the inscription ‘TASS on the ISS’.

Last November TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which the news agency opened an office onboard the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was the first special correspondent on the ISS. He was succeeded by Oleg Artemyev in March 2022. The correspondents tell about life and work on the station, various experiments and tests, send photos and videos from the ISS.

TASS and Roskosmos have been cooperating for many years and a number of special projects about space, exhibitions and other joint events have been produced within its framework. In August they agreed that TASS will provide its media bank — tassphoto.com — to distribute Roscosmos’ photo and video content.