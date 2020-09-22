Protocol of Sputnik V vaccine trials for cancer patients to be prepared

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry is developing a protocol of the coronavirus vaccine study for cancer patients, Head of the Research Center Alexander Gintsburg told journalists on Tuesday.

"Together with Andrey Dmitrievich [Kaprin, chief non-resident oncologist of the Russian Healthcare Ministry] we are currently making plans, we are already writing a separate protocol for cancer patients," he said in response to a question by TASS.

The scientist explained that cancer patients are frequently on medications suppressing cell propagation. With this background inoculation is contraindicated to them. "Not because it will do something negative but because it won’t work. In order to build an immunity it is necessary for immune cells to multiply. That is why the protocol, most likely, will include possible drills of a schedule when the use of pharmaceuticals suppressing cell development has to be interrupted to inoculate an individual during this time in order to protect him and then return to the usual medication schedule," he concluded.