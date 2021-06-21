Repair work in flooded Crimea to be completed this week

SIMFEROPOL, June 21./TASS/. Repair work in Crimea, where infrastructure was damaged after torrential rain last week, is to be completed before the end of the week, Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations Viktor Yatsutsenko told a session of the emergency response center on Monday.

"We state that we have started an active phase of work to restore the infrastructure. Enough forces have been deployed. We are to implement the main task along the coast [of Crimea] and finish emergency repair work before the end of the week," the deputy minister said.

A cyclone over Crimea has triggered heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. A state of emergency was declared in the region. Yalta was the hardest hit area on the south coast of the peninsula.