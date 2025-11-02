Russia closely monitoring developments in Venezuela — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela in connection with US military pressure, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela," he said, commenting on The Washington Post report saying that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had sent a request to Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the supply of missiles, radars, and aircraft against the backdrop of US threats to his country.

Earlier, the Miami Herald reported the US administration had decided to attack military targets in Venezuela. According to the newspaper, these strikes could be carried out in the coming days or even hours. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump denied in a conversation with reporters that he was considering strikes on Venezuela or had made a decision on the matter.

According to The New York Times, Trump ordered an end to all attempts to reach a diplomatic settlement with Venezuela on October 7. He also authorized the CIA to begin subversive operations in Venezuela. On October 15, Trump publicly acknowledged that he had authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. However, he refused to answer whether he authorized the CIA to attempt to assassinate Maduro. The Venezuelan leader has repeatedly stated that his country is facing the most serious threat of invasion by the US in the last 100 years. Washington accuses the Venezuelan authorities of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. Under this pretext, the US has deployed large forces to the Caribbean region.

On October 21, the Russian State Duma ratified the strategic partnership and cooperation treaty between Russia and Venezuela. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, this ratification is very important given the unprecedented forceful pressure, including direct military pressure, that the US is exerting on Venezuela.