Russia looks forward to seeing Xi Jinping at Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations — Lavrov

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28. /TASS/. Russia is is looking forward to receiving Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of BRICS countries’ foreign ministers’ meeting.

The ministers greeted each other warmly and shook hands.

"We are waiting for the official visit of President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to the Russian Federation to participate in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, for which we are preparing. And of course, we are also preparing for a visit to the People's Republic of China to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the defeat of Japanese militarism and the end of World War II, which will take place on September 3," said Lavrov.

Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said earlier that Xi had accepted the invitation.