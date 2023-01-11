Russian forces liberate Podgorodnoye community near Artyomovsk in DPR

DONETSK, January 11. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the Podgorodnoye settlement in the vicinity of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine) where intensive fighting is underway, the DPR territorial defense headquarters reported on Wednesday.

"As of January 11, 2023, the Russian Armed Forces liberated Podgorodnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," a statement on the headquarters’ Telegram channel said.

The settlement is located in Artyomovsk’s suburbs to the south of Soledar.

On Wednesday, acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said that taking Soledar under control is the turning point which gives the opportunity to advance toward Artyomovsk, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk and paves the way to liberating the entire DPR. He noted that by taking Soledar, Artyomovsk and Seversk the Russian forces can crush the defense line of Ukraine’s armed forces in the DPR.

As Russian entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin was quoted as saying by his press service on Tuesday night, the city of Soledar, the scene of intense fighting in the past few days, has been taken under control by the units of Russia’s Wagner private military company.