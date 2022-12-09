US not ready for talks on security guarantees for Russia — deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The United States is not ready to hold negotiations on security assurances for Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters at the Valdai Discussion Club on Friday.

"No, the US is not ready for such negotiations. They will not be holding talks on security guarantees for the Russian Federation," he said.

According to Ryabkov, the United States "is busy with something completely different."

Nevertheless, Russia remains ready for dialogue once the US shows common sense concerning security assurances, the diplomat said.

"Should this stance reveal any hint, any shade of common sense, any willingness of Washington, if not to step in the same water, but at least to remember what the temperature of that water was when they were stepping into it, we will be ready," the deputy foreign minister said.