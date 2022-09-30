Lavrov says Putin’s phrase about delaying talks should be taken seriously

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s phrase about the consequences of delaying talks by Kiev should be taken seriously.

"I will remind you his (Putin’s - TASS) phrase: ‘We don’t reject talks, but those who do reject them must understand that the more they delay, the harder it will be to reach an agreement.’ I’m sure that’s a phrase that should be taken seriously," the minister told reporters.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. In his speech at the signing ceremony, Putin called on Kiev to immediately cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table.