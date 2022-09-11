Over 35,000 cyberattacks staged on remote e-voting infrastructure — deputy minister

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. More than 35,000 cyberattacks have been staged on the infrastructure of remote electronic voting in Russia during the elections, all of them have been repelled, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Oleg Kachanov said on Sunday.

"Despite the calm situation during the voting, no one has managed to stage a single successful attack. But it doesn’t mean that there was none. Their number exceeded 35,000," he said.

"These were permanent attempts at sensing the infrastructure, breaking user accounts, staging applied-level attacks and so on," he explained.

According to Kachanov, there were several emergency situations during the voting. "But all problems were resolved quite swiftly and in no way impacted the system’s operation in general," he stressed.

Elections were held in 82 Russian regions on September 9-11. Direct elections of governors were held in 14 Russian regions. Head of the Republic of Adygea was elected by the republic’s parliament. Six regions elected regional parliaments. Twelve regions elected legislatures of regional centers. Part from that, elections to local governing bodies were held. Remote electronic voting was used in eight regions.