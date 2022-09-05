Russian human rights commissioner expects Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap to continue

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine should continue, Russian Human Rights Comissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Monday.

"As part of my mandate, I am engaged in a humanitarian mission in order to locate the missing and to facilitate swaps, if any, within my competence. We very much hope that the [prisoner] swaps will continue," Moskalkova said.

She clarified that swap issues are within the competence of the Russian Defense Ministry. "For our part, we work as much as possible with the families who are included in the situation with the missing and captives, we help solve the social issues that arise here," Moskalkova added.

