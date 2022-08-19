Russia notifies UNSC members of Kiev’s provocations at Zaporozhye NPP

UNITED NATIONS, August 19. /TASS/. Russia has informed members of the United Nations Security Council about Kiev’s provocations against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, according to the letter posted by the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN on Twitter on Friday.

"We circulated among UNSC members a letter containing information on the provocations by Ukrainian regime against the Zaporozhye NPP and their potential consequences," the tweet says.

"UN Secretary-General Guterres is also reportedly planning to visit Odessa city as part of his trip to Ukraine from August 17 to 19, 2022," the letter says. "By this date, the Ukrainian Armed Forces plan to hold a staged provocation of a man-made disaster at Zaporozhye NPP, which consists of a radiation leak, destroying the integrity of the nuclear waste storage facility and putting the NPP reactor into an abnormal operating state."

"According to the Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian side, together with their US handlers, are trying to play the card by causing what they believe to be a minor accident at the nuclear power plant and thus disrupting the normal and safe operation of the plant, blaming it on Russia," the document reads.