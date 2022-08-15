Russian diplomat surprised at White House’s silence on search of Trump’s home

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The White House remains mum on an investigation into classified documents recovered from former US President Donald Trump’s home, though the issue directly relates to the US judicial system, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Monday.

"The White House refuses to comment on the Trump-related investigation and the recovery of some documents associated with the White House. There have been no comments though the matter concerns the US justice system and law enforcement agencies," she pointed out.

At the same time, in Zakharova’s words, Washington is actively engaged in a situation around US basketball player Brittney Griner, convicted in Russia on drug charges. The US authorities slammed the legal decision made by a Russia court as unacceptable, the diplomat stressed. "Vape cartridges filled with hashish oil were seized from Griner, and she pleaded guilty," she pointed out.

Zakharova noted with surprise that "it is the US basketball player’s confession to drug possession that the White House questions but not but the search of a former US president’s home and the seizure of documents related to US national security, while this extraordinary incident is raising questions across the nation."

FBI agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Florida home on Monday. A total of 11 sets of classified documents were seized, the Wall Street Journal reported. According to a warrant that released to the public on Friday, the search was related to an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents.