Work to create UN fact-finding mission investigating Yelenovka attack continues — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 7. /TASS/. The diplomatic work to establish a UN fact-finding mission investigating the deadly Ukrainian shelling attack on a detention center for prisoners of war in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) continues, a Russian deputy envoy to the United Nations said on Sunday.

"We were open for an investigation from the outset. I transferred a letter to UN Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres on sending some team, a fact-finding mission there. The UN responded, and this work is now in process to agree on terms of reference. I know that ICRC [International Committee of the Red Cross] experts are also welcome, and there will be a team of international journalists and experts on the spot," the Russian diplomat said.

"We have absolutely nothing to hide there, because the circumstances of this crime are absolutely clear. It was committed with the US-supplied HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. And we have absolutely no reasons not to provide access to this site," he added.

Earlier reports said Ukrainians had used NATO’s long-range artillery, including HIMARS rocket systems, for a strike on a pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka. The night-time attack on July 29 hit the building where 193 prisoners were kept. Most of them were members of the Azov detachment (banned in Russia). One building was damaged, 50 POWs were killed and 73 others injured in the attack. Eight staffers of the detention center were injured, too.

The Russian Defense Ministry later said that Russia had officially invited experts of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross in order to ensure an unbiased and transparent investigation into the attack.