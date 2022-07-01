West backs itself into a corner by failing to foresee weakening dominance, Putin says

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The collective West has backed itself into a corner by failing to foresee the trends that led to the weakening of its global dominance, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out.

"The collective West has backed itself into a corner," he said, addressing a meeting at the Foreign Intelligence Service’s head office dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Russia’s illegal intelligence. According to Putin, it happened because the West failed to assess global developments and its declining influence.

Putin also noted that strategically forecasting global processes was the Foreign Intelligence Service’s priority.