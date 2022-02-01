UNSC meeting on Ukraine can be called successful only in terms of US effort to fan tension

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council Monday’s meeting on Ukraine can be called successful only from the point of view of the United States’ strategy of fanning tensions, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"Regrettably, I cannot call it [the meeting] successful. Everything depends on the criteria used. If she (the United States’ Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield - TASS) wants to fit this Security Council meeting into the United States’ strategy of building up pressure, fanning hysteria, of this hype, then, probably, it was really successful," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"We don’t think that the Security Council is a place for political exercises to attain domestic political goals," he stressed.

The UN Security Council met on Monday to discuss the situation around Ukraine. The meeting was initiated by the United States. Russia and China objected against it, saying that the discussion of groundless allegations would only add to the existing tensions. The meeting yielded no concrete results. The United States, Ukraine and their supporters once again accused Russia, which dismissed these allegations. US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday that her country assessed the meeting as successful.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about a possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most severe consequences.