Taliban discuss regional stability, future of Afghanistan with Russia’s Lavrov — statement

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) delegation discussed regional stability and the future of Afghanistan with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said Wednesday.

"Today, the delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his delegation. The sides had substantial talks on the positive relations [between Kabul and Moscow], regional stability and a better future for Afghanistan," the spokesman tweeted.

Earlier, TASS reported that Lavrov was meeting with the Taliban delegation ahead of the Moscow Format talks on Afghanistan.

The Moscow Format has been established in 2017, based on the six-side consultations mechanism between representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan.