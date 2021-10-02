Russia expects rights of journalists in Belarus will be respected - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia expects that the rights of journalists in Belarus will be respected in accordance with generally accepted international norms, Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told TASS on Saturday.

"The Russian Embassy in Minsk is in constant contact with the Belarusian side on activities of Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus. We are talking about Belarusian media and citizens of Belarus. At the same time, the newspaper operates as a branch of the Russian edition. We proceed from the fact that the rights journalists will be respected in accordance with generally accepted international norms," the diplomat said.

Access to the website of Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper in Belarus was blocked on Wednesday. The Ministry of Information of Belarus said the reason for the decision was that the newspaper published information that "contributes to forming sources of threats to national security". The newspaper’s staff said they continue looking into the natter and that they are ready to eliminate the violations.

It was reported earlier that the journalist of Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus Gennady Mozheiko was detained on the night of October 1 and is being held in an isolation ward in Minsk.