Putin encourages using foreign experience for enhancing strategic planning

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for using the experience of other countries and large companies in fine-tuning strategic planning and adapting it to the conditions of Russia.

"It is important to perfect the strategic planning system, foster it on a qualitatively new basis," the head of state said.

Putin stressed, "rather than blindly cut and paste previous methods, modern practices and approaches in this area should be developed and applied, including adapting the best foreign experience to Russia’s conditions." "This is true [for the experience] for both governments and companies," he added.

"Major corporations are now dealing with it and tackling it successfully. By the way, this is occurring throughout the globe. Such practices should also be taken into account," President Putin said.