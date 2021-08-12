Russia relies on US military’s assessment of when Taliban may take Kabul — Lavrov

SUDAK /Crimea/, August 12. /TASS/. Moscow relies on the US military’s assessment that the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) may take the Afghan capital of Kabul within one to three months because developments in Afghanistan are the result of US military presence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Thursday.

"Since everything that is taking place in Afghanistan is the result of the 20-year-long US [military] presence, we rely on their assessment," he said in response to a question.

The Washington Post reported earlier, citing a Pentagon official, that the Afghan capital could fall "within 30 to 90 days."

On April 14, US President Joe Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in US history. The troop withdrawal process began in May and, according to the White House, is expected to be completed by late August. The Pentagon’s chief spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday that the US was deeply concerned about the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.