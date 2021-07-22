Putin, Pashinyan discuss Karabakh in phone call — Kremlin press service reports

MOSCOW, July 22./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call on Thursday, the Kremlin Press service reported after their conversation.

"The situation around Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed," the press-service said, adding that the two leaders also focused on the issue of "unblocking transport and economic ties in the region."

The sides additionally discussed the key issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation on the trade-economic, energy, humanitarian and other fronts. They agreed to continue contacts at different levels.

Two days earlier, Putin met in Moscow with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The leaders discussed the situation in the South Caucasus among other issues. The Russian president thanked his counterpart for compromise decisions taken in order to settle the situation in the region.