No easing in fight against terrorism in Syria, Russian envoy says

NUR-SULTAN, July 8. /TASS/. The fight against terror groups in Syria must continue without respite, until they are completely eliminated, Russian Special Presidential Representative for settlement in Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said at the press conference after the 16th Astana Format meeting on Syria.

"There can be no whitewashing of terrorists, no rebranding into a ‘moderate opposition," he noted. "The fight against terror group must continue until their total elimination. There must be no respite in this area".

The envoy noted that the joint statement clearly indicates the participants’ attitude to the presence of various terror groups in Syria.

"We do not accept that," he underscored. "This is the clear position, not only of Russia and other guarantor states, but of the anti-Daesh coalition [Daesh is also known as Islamic State, outlawed in Russia] as well".