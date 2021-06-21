US nationals to be able to fly to Russia only after government decree — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 21./TASS/. US nationals will only be granted entry into Russia, once flights resume, only after a respective government decree, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told journalists on Monday.

"There is no decree from the government as of yet. This is the decision of the crisis center that must be approved by the prime minister, and a corresponding order must be signed. This refers not only to the US, but also to the countries that [Deputy Prime Minister] Tatyana Golikova has announced," the senior diplomat said.

"So, let’s wait for the instruction. If it is signed by the prime minister, this will mean that the nationals of these countries will be able to come here freely," Ivanov said.

Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center has decided to resume regular flights to the United States, but in a limited number, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Friday.

"As far as the resumption of air links is concerned, it was decided to resume regular air travel, but for now with limitations on the number of flights, with the United States," Golikova said.

She added that flights would be resumed on the Moscow-Washington and Moscow-New York routes.