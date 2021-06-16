Moscow, Washington to begin consultations on entire complex of interactions — Putin

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry and US Department of State will begin consultations on the entire complex of interactions on the diplomatic track, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the wake of the Russia-US summit in Geneva.

"We also agreed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the US Department of State will begin consultations on the entire complex of interactions on the diplomatic track," he said. "There are things to be discussed; we have accumulated a lot of backlogs. The way I see it, both sides, including the American one, intend to look for the solution".

The June 16 Russia-US summit took place on Washington’s initiative. Earlier, the Kremlin press service said that the two leaders were supposed to discuss the current state and perspectives of the bilateral relations, strategic stability, and ongoing issue of the international agenda, including combating the pandemic and settlement of regional conflicts.