Lavrov, South Korean president’s special envoy discuss situation in Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Special Envoy of the President of the Republic of Korea Woo Yoon-keun on Thursday, focusing on bilateral cooperation and the situation in the Korean Peninsula.

"The sides were satisfied with the high level of political dialogue and called for the further enhancement of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation, including collaboration against the spread of coronavirus," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "While discussing regional and international issues, they focused attention on the situation in the Korean Peninsula."

The two diplomats confirmed that the implementation of the events within the Year of reciprocal exchanges between Russia and South Korea, which marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, would be continued. The ministry added that Year of reciprocal exchanges was extended to 2021 in accordance with the two presidents’ agreements.