World should learn results of probe into Iranian scientist’s murder - Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The international community is interested in the results of a probe into the murder of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Iran’s state television and radio broadcaster on Saturday.

Russia resolutely denounced the scientist’s murder at various levels, including an official statement by its Foreign Ministry, Lavrov said.

"We consider this murder as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region, which is burdened with a large number of problems and contradictions and has seen years-long attempts of interference from the outside," Russia’s foreign minister said.

"I have heard that Iran has announced about some results of the probe into this murder. When the Iranian side considers it possible, it will be important for everyone to learn the results the investigators have come to," Lavrov added.

On November 27, Fars news agency informed that Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed a research center under the Iranian Defense Ministry, had been killed in the city of Damavand in the province of Tehran. According to Iranian Army’s Commander-in-Chief Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Israel and the United States were behind the assassination. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed that the murder would not go unanswered.