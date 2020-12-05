Russian envoy says UN News portal misinterpreted CND decision about cannabis safety

VIENNA, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter on Saturday that the news portal of the United Nations released fake news that cannabis was no longer a risky drug.

"Bad expectations came true. Even ‘UN News’ misinterpreted the decision of CND and claimed that cannabis is no longer considered to be a risky drug. This assertion doesn’t correspond to reality. Regretful that UN Secretariat disseminated incompetent and misleading assessment," Ulyanov tweeted.

The Russian permanent mission in Vienna wrote on Twitter that "UN assessment of CND decision to reschedule cannabis in 1961 convention is wrong-headed. There should be no confusion: cannabis is strictly controlled under Schedule I alongside coca leaf and opium. Recreational cannabis use remains illegal and a violation of international law.".