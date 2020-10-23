Russia, Kyrgyzstan to expand bilateral, regional cooperation

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Moscow and Bishkek have confirmed commitment to strengthen bilateral and interregional cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday at a press conference following talks with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev.

"Today, we discussed all aspects of our bilateral cooperation. We confirmed the readiness to facilitate maintenance of political dialogue, deepening and strengthening of our bilateral trade and economic cooperation and expansion of interregional cooperation," Lavrov noted. He informed that co-chairs of an intergovernmental commission of the two countries on trade and economy plan to meet before the end of October.

Moscow and Bishkek are actively cooperating on multilateral forums, the Russian minister underscored. "We act from concurring positions in organizations such as the UN, OSCE, CIS, CSTO and SCO. We spoke in detail today about specific issues that will be discussed at the upcoming sessions of the multilateral structures I mentioned. We spoke about the need to strengthen integration processes in the EAEU framework," the minister said.