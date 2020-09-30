Russia would like higher level of cooperation with OPCW Technical Secretariat — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia does not get the desired level of cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Technical Secretariat, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, answering a question on the Alexey Navalny situation.

Peskov noted the "long history of cooperation with the OPCW in general and the Technical Secretariat in particular."

"We cannot say that it is a very efficient cooperation: both on previous not exactly pleasant occasions and now. Unfortunately, we do not receive the proper level of cooperation from the Technical Secretariat and we would like this cooperation to take a higher level," the spokesman said.