Mongolian foreign minister to visit Russia on September 20-22

ULAANBAATAR, September 17./TASS/. Mongolian Foreign Minister Nyamtserengiin Enkhtaivan will be in Russia on an official visit from September 20 to September 22, Montsame news agency said on Thursday.

Mongolia’s top diplomat and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss certain issues of bilateral relations and cooperation, the agency said. The sides are also expected to exchange instruments of ratification for the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed in 2019. The exchange of the ratification instruments will mean that the document comes into effect.

Montsame also reported that on Thursday Russian Ambassador to Mongolia Iskander Azizov met with Mongolia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yangugiin Sodbaatar. The two officials discussed plans for the celebrations of the centenary of diplomatic relations to be marked next year. A joint conference entitled Mongolian-Russian Initiative 2021 is planned on this occasion, as well as a business forum and an exhibition. Next year will also mark 40 years since a spaceflight of the first Mongolian astronaut.

On September 2, diplomats and experts from Russia and Mongolia held an international online conference devoted to the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed it with an opening speech.