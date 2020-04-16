Russian diplomat rejects US accusations of Moscow’s violation of nuclear test ban.
US authorities taking effort to ensure return of Russian schoolchildren — embassy
As of April 6, 51 Russian high school students remain in the United States through programs facilitated by private-sector sponsors
Putin: coronavirus situation in Russia not changing for better
Russian military medics may become involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus on the territory of Russia, the Russian president informed
Russia presents demarche to Washington over taking its children to US without notification
The US Department of State earlier informed the Russian Foreign Ministry that it was rolling back its student exchange program in the US in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Pneumococcal vaccine may protect against coronavirus, says expert
The President of the Russian Respiratory Society added that the coronavirus should "fade away" in mid-June
Press review: Russia, US to restart arms control talks and OPEC+ deal impotent on prices
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 15
Russia open for talks with US on hypersonic weapons — top diplomat
The discussion should cover the plans of deploying weapons in outer space, strategic conventional armaments, the future of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and other issues, the Russian foreign minister said
Russian, Egyptian top diplomats discuss situation in Syria, Libya
The ministers also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation
Putin says extraordinary measures required to halt spread of coronavirus
To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Russian military doctors cure seven Italians from coronavirus in Bergamo
In addition to that, by Monday the Russian specialists disinfected 52 medical and recovery facilities in Italy
Crown fires spotted near Chernobyl’s defunct nuclear plant
The blaze was raging in the Rossokha village and near the Krivaya Gora village on the left bank of the Pripyat River
Pavlov reflex: Top diplomat blasts criticism of Russian foreign coronavirus aid
The foreign minister underscored that the role and the capabilities of states and multilateral structures in deflection of global threats should be reviewed after the pandemic is over
13 patients die of coronavirus in Moscow
One of those dead had received treatment in a private clinic
Chinese scientists discover different COVID-19 effect on various primate species
They have concluded that the most suitable for experiments are the rhesus macaques as displaying strongest symptoms
Another heavily upgraded Il-76 military transport plane enters trials in Russia
The plane is currently undergoing ground tests
Results of two-week self-isolation to be seen by weekend — chief sanitary doctor
Nearly a third of coronavirus carriers in Russia demonstrate no evident symptoms, Popova said
Russian diplomat slams US accusations against WHO as politically motivated
According to the envoy, Washington’s claims "look especially hypocritical" because the Americans "have a big say in the work" of this organization as being widely represented in all of its structures, including top ones
Russia conducts over 1.5 mln coronavirus tests, ranked second in the world
To date, a total of 24,490 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Russian Navy latest frigate arrives in Baltic Sea for final state trials
The Baltic Fleet’s ships, support vessels and naval aviation will provide support during the state trials, according to the Fleet’s press office
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 3,388 over past day
The number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 24,490
Putin blames recklessness for increase in coronavirus cases in certain Russian regions
At the meeting focused on the epidemiological situation in Russia, the president demanded that specialists on the ground, heads of Russian regions, doctors and heads of enterprises heed all instructions of sanitary doctors
Hermitage cats among most popular felines on Russian social networks
The list features a domestic cat from Wuhan that spent 40 days on its own, successfully finding food, drinking water from the fish tank and eating the fish, as well as giving birth in isolation
US suspends its contributions to World Health Organization — Trump
The United States has chosen the wrong moment to suspend its contributions to the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said
Press review: Russia embarks on biggest oil cut yet and Iran offers US coronavirus aid
Top stores in the Russian press on Monday, April 13
Surrendering militants say US plotting sabotage attacks in Syria — Russian military
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that 27 surrendered militants are currently held by the Syrian government forces in Palmyra
Putin lacks real-life communication - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted that Russian President works more intensively
Over 10 large-scale drills to take place in Russia and overseas military bases in April
During the final check for the winter training period, the units and formations of Russia’s Central Military District will practice relocating and deploying mobile components of the command and control system
Russian-built bridge across Euphrates lets farmers deliver produce to Deir ez-Zor
Locals recall that before the war there were twelve bridges across the Euphrates here, which got all destroyed by US bombardments
Press review: Putin’s take on COVID-19 scenarios and Gazprom Neft’s praise for new oil cut
Top stores in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 14
Advanced nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir to be delivered to Russian Navy by late June
Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu confirmed at the ministry’s conference call on March 3 that the delivery of the Knyaz Vladimir was planned for this year
Russia not to ask the EU to withdraw sanctions amid the pandemic, Lavrov says
But if the EU withdraws its decisions made in 2014, Russian will be ready to reciprocate, Lavrov said
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Ukrainian opposition urges probe into US biolaboratories in Ukraine
As an example, Opposition Platform members mentioned the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine - an international organization funded by the US authorities whose employees enjoy diplomatic immunity
French President Macron hopes Putin will join global ceasefire initiative
Earlier the French president received the support of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Russian parliament approves law on moving end of WWII date to September 3
The Soviet Union used to mark September 3 as the day of victory over Japan, which became decisive in World War II history
Moscow to reach coronavirus spread plateau in one week — expert
To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
First batch of upgraded T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks delivered to Russian troops
It has received a principally new turret and a more powerful engine
China appreciates Russian diplomat’s backlash over demands to reimburse pandemic losses
On April 14, the Russian foreign minister lambasted the demands coming from the West that China is to compensate for the losses endured due to the coronavirus pandemic
Lavrov castigates attempts to make China pay reparations for COVID-19 damages
According to the top diplomat, China does not focus solely on domestic developments but has been making every effort to help other countries and share its experience in combating the coronavirus
North Korea fires short-range cruise missiles into Sea of Japan — media
According to the South Korean military, the missiles flew about 150 kilometers
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a rocket with manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur spaceport
This is the first manned space launch this year
