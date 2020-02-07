Russia’s Lavrov holds meeting with Venezuela’s acting vice president

The talks were held behind closed doors. In the run-up to the talks with Rodriguez, Lavrov met with his Venezuelan colleague Jorge Arreaza.

Before the start of the meeting, the Russian minister stressed the importance of top-level agreements signed during Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Russia last year. "Additional types and mechanisms of our cooperation were approved then with the aim to shield Russian-Venezuelan economic relations from unlawful interference of the United States that attempt to dictate their conditions to other states and spread their legislation extraterritorially," Lavrov said.

He expressed hope that members of the Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission will continue to work "in line with the presidents’ agreements."

Lavrov is later set to hold talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.