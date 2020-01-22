New Russian prosecutor general highlights importance of fight against corruption

"Corruption is an offence that degrades the business community and the state system as a whole. Corruption exists only because officials have a chance to manage resources they don’t own through decision-making processes," he pointed out.

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. One of the challenges before the Russian prosecution is to reduce corruption as much as possible, newly appointed Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said, addressing a meeting of the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) on Monday.

"These processes cover the management of budget funds, state and municipal property, state orders and so on," Krasnov specified. "In this regard, our goal is to reduce this scourge as much as possible by improving the legal environment healthier and giving a tough response to all manifestations of corruption," he added.

The prosecutor general emphasized the need to focus on areas particularly vulnerable to criminalization. In this regard, he mentioned housing and utilities and the need to ensure people’s right to housing, especially as far as orphaned children and large families are concerned.

According to Krasnov, it is also important to monitor compliance with the law during the current reform of supervisory system, which has triggered the so-called "regulatory guillotine" mechanism. "I believe that once the project is implemented, businesses will no longer have to bear financial and institutional expenses and corruption-related costs because officials will have less opportunities to take advantage of complicated and contradictory administrative regulations for personal gain," he noted.