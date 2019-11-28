Normandy Four summit necessary to bring parties closer together, Russian senator says

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. A summit of the Normandy Quartet (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine), set to take place in Paris on December 9, is necessary to bring the parties closer together, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

"Just like any other summit, the Paris meeting is necessary for efforts to bring the parties closer together rather than to impose the position of one party on all others. If someone tries to paint developments in southeastern Ukraine only in black and white, saying that Kiev is always right and Moscow is always wrong, then there would be no need for the four countries’ leaders to gather in the French capital," Kosachev pointed out, commenting on a statement by US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus that "the United States is committed to working with our Allies and partners to keep pressure on Russia to live up to its commitments under the Minsk Agreements." She also said that "the United States reaffirms our unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the lead up to the December 9 Normandy Format Summit among Ukraine, France, Germany, and Russia.