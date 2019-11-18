Minsk should reckon with specifics of visa regime with Russia in talks with EU — Kremlin

"The existing [visa] regime between us [Russia and Belarus] should obviously be taken into account during such talks," he told journalists when asked whether Russia would toughen control at the border with Belarus in case that country reached a corresponding deal with the European Union.

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Minsk should take into account the specifics of its visa regime with Russia when negotiating visa liberalization topics with the European Union, Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We have contacts where this topic is to be discussed in case of the implementation of these plans," he said commenting on the European Council’s statement on its readiness to sign a visa liberalization agreement with Belarus.

When asked whether any changes were planned in the current visa regime between Russia and the European Union, Peskov recalled, "before the actual freeze in the Moscow-Brussels relations, in 2013, such talks were at an advanced stage."

"By now, there have been no contacts on that matter for a long time. It was not Russia’s initiative to freeze these relations but, regrettably, they are currently in this state," he added.