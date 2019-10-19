Russia ready to help Serbia maintain sovereignty - Russia’s PM

BELGRADE, October 19. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the Balkans will remain a stable and safe area and stays ready to support Serbia to maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday in his address to Serbia’s National Assembly (parliament).

"Russia back the people of Serbia and is ready to provide any assistance possible to help you preserve sovereignty and territorial integrity," Medvedev said adding that Moscow is interested in "an exclusively peaceful solution to the current problem [in the region] on the basis of Resolution 1244 of the United Nations Security Council."

"We want the situation in the Balkans to remain stable and secure and we seek to develop relations with all [regional] states," the Russian prime minister added.

EAEU’s free trade agreement with Serbia

He also reported, that the agreement on free trade between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Serbia is due to be signed on October 25.

"Just in a few days, on October 25, we expect to see your Prime Minister, Ms. Ana Brnabic, in Moscow. I hope that our talks will result in the signing of the free trade agreement by the Republic of Serbia and the Eurasian Economic Union," Medvedev said.