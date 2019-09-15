US acting assistant secretary to visit Moscow, have talks with Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker will pay a visit to Moscow on September 17-18 and will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, a spokesman for the Russian foreign ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"We confirm [this visit]. He will have talks with Ryabkov," the spokesman said.

Reeker’s visit to Russia was announced by the US Department of State earlier in the day. While in Moscow on September 17-18, Reeker "will meet with government counterparts to discuss bilateral relations; with representatives of civil society; and with our Embassy Moscow Team," as follows from the State Department’s release. The visit to Moscow will be preceded by his visit to Berlin.