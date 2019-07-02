Turkey welcomes Russian delegation’s return to PACE - parliament speaker

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Turkey welcomed the decision on restoring the Russian delegation’s rights in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly (parliament) Mustafa Sentop told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have welcomed the resolution of the crisis around the Russian legislators’ participation in PACE’s activities," the speaker said.

On June 26, members of PACE’s summer session approved a resolution, which confirms full powers of the Russian delegation within the organization. All sanctions amendments suggested for the document had been rejected, and Russia resumed its full-fledged work in the Assembly. The Russian delegation to PACE had been stripped of its voting rights since April 2014 following the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea’s reunification with Russia.