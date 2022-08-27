Putin decrees to give refugees from Donbass and Ukraine monthly payments in Russia

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed to give people evacuating to Russia from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic as well as from Ukraine monthly and one-off payments.

Certain categories of people, including disabled persons and elders above the age of 80, will be given 10,000 ($166) in monthly payments. Pregnant women will be entitled to one-off payments in a similar amount.

Though the decree was signed by the president on August 27 and comes into effect on this date, payments will be backdated to July 1. Refugees who have arrived in Russia from the two Donbass republics and Ukraine since February 18 will be entitled to the benefit. Under the decree, corresponding payments should be made through December 31, 2022.