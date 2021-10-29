G20 to discuss common solutions on climate change issues — Russian sherpa

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty (G20) leaders will try to reach common solutions on the climate change agenda at their upcoming summit in Rome, with all of them demonstrating readiness for working toward a compromise, Svetlana Lukash, Russia’s G20 Sherpa, said on Friday.

"Problems of climate change and environment protection have been dominating the Group of Twenty agenda throughout the year. They will be the focus of the summit this weekend," she said.

"As a matter of fact, it is difficult to find common ground. It is very good that all the Group of Twenty nations, you can take it from me, are ready to look for compromise solutions rather than reflecting separate positions on countries like it was in the past two years, when the G20 was failing to agree a common approach," she said.